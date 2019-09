Kathmandu, 3 September: Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to arrive Kathmandu on 15 October.

Nepal has initiated preparation for the visit considering the deadline. President Xi’s Kathmandu stay will be just for nine hours, reports Rajdhani daily.

The President is visiting five-day-long visit to India and while returning home, he is visiting Kathmandu, a highly placed source informed to the Daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service