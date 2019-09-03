R&W used Prachanda to oust monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan

Kathmandu, 3 September: Amar Bhushan, former director of the Indian intelligence organization R&W has claimed that under the R&W plan, the institution of Monarchy was removed. In his newly published book “Inside Nepal” Bhushan has stated that in the first phase the monarch’s role was limited within the framework of the constitutional monarchy and in the second phase, through the movement of the political parties the institution of monarchy was removed as per the plan of R&W.

In the process of removal of the institution of monarchy at any cost, R&W had to use Maoist leader Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhushan has claimed.

As per the R&W design, Prahanda has worked in collaboration with other political parties to remove the institution of monarchy, Bhushan has claimed, Annapurna Post has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service