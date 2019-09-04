Audition of 3rd Chinese Tibetan Model Competition held in China’s Tibet

A Tibetan candidate is seen in an audition of the Chinese Tibetan Model Competition for Tibet area held in Lhasa, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2019. An audition of the third Chinese Tibetan Model Competition was held Sunday in Tibet, in which candidates staged a combination of Tibetan traditional costumes and modern fashion. Those who are selected will take part in the final of the competition in southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Oct. 22. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)