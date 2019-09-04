Bamdev Gautam flying to Singapore today

Kathmandu, 4 September: Bamdev Gautam, vice chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, is flying to Singapore today at 1 pm from Silk Air for political consultation with party chairman and PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.

On 3 September, party general secretary Bishnu Poudel had flown to Singapore. Gautam was also scheduled to fly together with Poudel but the former had cancelled his flight on 3 September. Poudel alone left for Singapore on Tuesday.

Poudel was said to be returning together with Oli on Friday.

However, sources claim that Oli wanted to hold a meeting with Gautam and Poudel on party organization in Singapore, therefore, Gautam also went there, according to sources.

PM Oli was supposed to return on Friday from Singapore if everything related to his health will be okay and the doctors would allow him to return.

Oli had informed to Subhas Nembang, deputy leader in the Parliamentarian Party of the NCP that he would return on Friday, 6 September.

Then why Oli called Poudel and Gautam to Singapore if he would be returning on Friday, it is surprising. Otherwise, it is speculated that Oli may stay long in Singapore and thus he called party’s vice chairman and general secretary to Singapore for political consultation on Party’s organization issues.

