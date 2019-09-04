Completion of Melamchi project still uncertain

By Our Reporter

Melamchi Water Supply Project, the largest water supply project in the country, is not likely to complete in next two years due to the extended work period and obstruction created by the local contractors and vendors

Moreover, the corrupt officials and minister have made the completion of the project further uncertain. The Italian company left the project in the middle due to then secretary Gajendra Thakur, who asked commission from the contractor.

New contract award projects to complete the headwork in 15 months, which is six months longer than the earlier plan.

The board is yet to sign the final contract with the selected bidder Chinese company Sinohydro Corporation. It said that the contract would be signed as soon as the contractor submits its performance report and bank guarantee.

If the contractor starts the work immediately, it can complete the work by the end of 2020. But it will take another 2-3 months to supply water from the Sundarijal-based main reservoir tank of the project since the pipeline that was laid more than a year ago need to be flushed and cleaned.

The government is facing hard times in settling the issues with the sub-contractors and local vendors of the project who worked for the CMC, but the contactor fled the country without paying its liability of Rs. 1.53 billion to them.

The Ministry of Water Supply (MoWS) had proposed to seek ‘all-party consensus’ to pay the amount which was the liability of the contractor as the sub-contractors and vendors threatened to obstruct the construction unless they were paid.

Owing to the threat, Sinohydro had urged the government to provide security in the construction site.

About 95 per cent work of the project has been completed, including the 27-km long tunnel, water processing unit, reservoir tanks and pipeline laying.