India: Plotting regime change in Nepal?

By N.P. Upadhyaya

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress parliamentarian Pradip Giri spoke of the chances that if India so desired can gulp Nepal a la Sikkim or at best make Nepal another Bhutan.

Some even claim that he was told to speak so but we are not sure whether whatever he said was his own “brain” or an injected statement?

Since this pronouncement made by Giri, the nation has reasons to think that India has been planning something “big” for Nepal. Indeed not in a positive manner as is the Indian culture and tradition. Poor India was subjected to slavery for centuries. We sympathize.

Pradip Giri though claims his innocence and says that it was not his analysis but simply was asking a question as to why Nepal has been practicing such a diplomacy which falls short of what it should have been in effect”?

Giri later clarified that Nepal should adopt a competitive-smart diplomacy which is equipped with the ability that allows Nepal to talk straight with the Indian side and push its grievances in a free and frank manner.

If taken straight then Giri is correct in that our “modest” foreign minister Pradip Gyawali is a no equal to his counterparts from even the neighboring countries let alone the managers of foreign policy conducts in the developed West. He has no diplomatic expertise in that he has just been crane elevated to this rank.

In saying so, observers do not wish to challenge current post of Mr. Gyawali but what is guaranteed is that he is, frankly speaking, a dwarf person in front of the BJP Card holder Indian Minister Jay Shankar. But yet if Shankar is brutal and cruel then Gyawali is modest and amiable.

Mr. Shankar is a qualified heartless personality whose meanness we have already experienced during the last Indian blockade imposed on Nepal in the year 2015.

In that way, Giri is correct but the manner he presented his saying inside the Parliament was simply frightening.

Some even took Giri’s talk as to have been a “subtle” signal from the Indian regime through NC parliamentarian Pradip Giri. Nothing is impossible in RAW controlled Nepal, it is talked.

Needleless to say, after Giri’s bombshell, here comes the real villain of Nepal-the Indian Viceroy Manjeev Singh Puri who apart from his “micro-managing” of Nepal in earnest has begun travelling districts after districts collecting the needed and the required “information” of some Nepali political leaders perhaps with an avowal that “time permitting” which of the leaders of Nepal could be “used and overused” for securing and ensuring the security interests of the Indian establishment prior to materialize ‘the target Sikkim’ to what Pradip Giri hinted with all his modesty and honesty recently.

His travel here and there could be, some say, to change the regime even.

The Indian Ambassador Puri in fact upon reaching the village district of the former NOIDA, Delhi trained and indoctrinated man from Gorkha, some authentic media sources have hinted that the Indian envoy by exceeding his diplomatic limits wanted to collect the “political details” of Dr. Babu Ram Bhattarai. Doesn’t this erratic envoy understands that Bhattarai’s is “their own man”? India knows Bhattarai from tip to toe as this man is a JNU graduate.

“How popular is Babu Ram Bhattarai”? Is what Ambassador Puri asked each and every person whom he met while “passionate surveying” the Gorkha district.

Mind it, it is this Nepali district –Gorkha, which has so far saved Indian Union from the onslaught of Pakistan and heavy weight China.

Some sixty thousand Gorkha Soldiers currently work in India housed in the Gorkha regiment and are being treated “unequally” as compared to other regiment serving the Indian army services. But the Nepali army men keep their pains inside for fear of being subjected to torture.

A strong rumor is now in circulation in and around the Gorkha district that “the Indian Ambassador in assistance with the RAW agency in Kathmandu has been able to “recruit” some fresh intelligent Nepali nationals having close ties with the retired Gorkha armies from India to closely monitor those who speak against the Indian establishment.

RAW, says an estimate, is present even in areas where Nepal government is absent.

Only the Indian Ambassador(s) have the exclusive rights in Nepal to move freely without seeking the “required and the needed” permission from Nepal’s foreign Ministry.

Sovereign and Independent Nepal has turned into the personal fiefdom of the Indian Ambassador Manjeeb Singh Puri.

He is the undeclared ‘His majesty the King of Nepal’, as the people have begun taking him these days. Shame on all of us. Removing the real King we have brought this alien King.

Listening to the plight and the unequal treatment meted out to them by the Central Indian government, Nepal’s Gorkha soldiers apparently have approached the Nepal Government in the recent months which is why the Nepal Government has tentatively told the Indian establishment in no uncertain terms that “Let’s bring out some substantial improvement in the Nepal-India-Britain tripartite treaty that governs the Gorkha recruitment both in the former British Colony, the Indian republic and the Colonizer-today’s United Kingdom.

The Gorkhas serving in Britain too have begun demanding equal treatment at par with their British Counterparts.

While writing this story, what has come to our notice is that the Indian government in a calculated manner made null and void the Indian citizenship of those Nepali population who have been living in Assam for more than centuries.

After the bombshell of Pradip Giri, the axing of the Indian Assamese of Nepali origin could yet be another structured design of the Indian establishment to destabilize Nepal and gulp this country as simplified by Parliamentarian Giri who is generally taken in Nepal that he is heavily influenced by the Indian politics.

Well this could be his personal preference and thus we have nothing to talk against his personal rights.

But the story doesn’t end here.

A comfortably qualified intellectual with ….bend has joined the Pradip Giri’s structured strategy if it could be taken as that.

This gentleman openly says that Nepal must trim its military strength and do not think of bringing in of a benevolent dictator.

For the record, such a statement has come to our knowledge decades and decades after but it came at a time when the nation has yet to analyze the inner meanings of what Pradip Giri meant when he said that “should India so desire, Nepal can easily turn into Sikkim.

The threat to Nepal’s existence thus is increasing from none other than from our own distinguished intellectuals. Are these Nepali nationals Nepal’s real enemies? Who knows?

I am in full knowledge and now could recall that trimming of the Nepal Army was primarily “suggested” by sitting Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai during the early nineties.

He advised the then monarch King Birendra to think upon the proposal pushed by him, read PM Bhattarai, for downsizing the military strength in Nepal.

A puzzled King, (let’s presume so) must have been traumatized internally by his Prime Minister’s somehow or the other an “anti-national” proposal.

However, the King without feeling disturbed and losing his cool composure told the Interim Prime Minister Bhattarai that, (sic) “ Look PM, I know that neither Nepal Army can fight with India nor with China for long. But yet don’t you think that the Nepal Army shall keep Nepal sovereign and independent for a few more minutes or even as long as an hour if the unexpected happens”?

A pin drop silence prevailed for few minutes in between the King and his PM. The PM got the message and he since then dropped the army trimming idea.

It was this Prime Minister who during his first visit to India signed a Nepal-India joint communique dated June 10, 1990 which was no less than a “Treaty” with India which made Nepal over dependent on India as if the Indian dependency were not enough.

So guess where the tilt lay of this Nepali Prime Minister? (RIP).

Some Nepali nationals “love and honor” India more than their own motherland. But why? Keep on guessing.

Now after decades and decades, this high flying intellectual once again has floated the same idea which had then been pushed by Nepal Congress highest functionary-Krishna Prasad Bhattarai.

Draw your own conclusions if you can and understand as to why this “slogan” of downsizing of the Nepal Army has cropped up at this critical time? What could have been the real motive? Whose instructions are being followed and why?

Yes. Nepal Army’s track record too is not that lovely. Our national Army is as many business sectors as could be handled from catering to constructions of…

Our “once upon a time distinguished” Nepal Army is yet to try to open Saloon and Beauty parlors et al. This should not mean that we have no trust on our Army.

Though we have high regards for the Nepal Army, however, the Army’s track record is dismal after the advent of this republican order.

Nepal Army must begin soul searching.

Yes Nepal should be ready to cut the strength of its army if India, the source for Nepal threat for existence, accepts Nepal’s Zone of peace Proposal.

The ZOP pushed by Nepal King Birendra was to keep Nepal free from the Indian threat. India did not recognize Nepal’s Zone of Peace proposal though some hundred sixteen countries have had endorsed the Nepali proposal including the US under President Ronald Reagan.

India’s summary denial means that Nepal’s existential threat remains intact and that too from the fascist India which has very freshly annexed Kashmir-an internationally recognized disputed territory awaiting UN plebiscite.

If India guarantees Nepal’s continued existence as a sovereign nation (keeping some powerful countries as guarantors) then Nepal would be ready to cut down the size of it’s almost “redundant” army which has, thanks, kept itself engaged in a joint drill with the Chinese Army as of now.

All in all, Nepal is being encircled by enemies, some paid and some working voluntary perhaps. But who shall work for free in these hard times?

No wonder then one Indian retired RAW functionary has asserted that “we in the RAW dismantled the Nepali monarchy and facilitated the entrance of the Republican order in Nepal by convincing Comrade Prachanda”.

But yet our political animals claim that they were instrumental in the advent of the Republican order. Is this Bihari national Amar Bhusan, the author of the book “Inside Nepal” is correct or what our politicians bark is the reality? The RAW gentleman should have also mentioned as to who the media men were who helped the RAW initiative then in lieu of hefty Indian currency? He however, kept it a secret for reasons that could be understood..

Now when the RAW admits then what remains to be told?

Let’s hope that in the end, Dr. Babu Ram Bhattarai too, similar to Pradip Giri, would add his own propositions for the “dissolution” of present day Nepal as he is taken by the general population as an India’s trusted man. If he is not then we apologize. His love for India is exemplary. (In fact, we feel ashamed in talking ill of Babu Ram Bhattarai but he is what is being talked).

For the Road: King Gyanendra will have already been in New Delhi when this story gets published. Some hair raising events are expected to take place in Delhi, we have been told. The details are not known yet but high placed sources claim that Delhi is thinking of a system Change in Nepal. What does this mean then? Keep on guessing. Let’s wait and see what is in the store for Nepal in India. That’s all.