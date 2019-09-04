Japan’s women parliaments visit Nepal

By Our Reporter

A delegation of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan’s Women Parliamentarians, led by

Tomomi Inada, Chief Deputy Secretary-General, LDP and former minister of defense, along with Ms. Fusae Ota, member, House of Councilors, and Mio Sugita, member, House of Representatives, visited Nepal from 29 to 31 August.

During the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call to the President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Tham Maya Thapa, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen.

They discussed on women empowerment issues, to promoteinternational exchange between the women parliamentarians of both countries in the near future. They also talked about mutual interestissues and the good and cordial relationssince bilateral relations from 1956. Recalling the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kono’s visit to Nepal in January, the delegation expressed strengtheningthe bilateral relationship was underpinned by people-to-people exchanges, furthermore, enhancingexchangesof parliamentarians between Japan and Nepal.

The delegation also visited Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital at Thapathali, which was supported by Japan under the ‘Program on Rehabilitation and Recovery from the Nepal Earthquake in 2015’ and completed in May, 2019. Surendra Prasad Pandey, Chairperson, Nepal-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, hosted a dinner in honor of the delegation.

Likewise, the delegation attended the promotional event of the launching the direct flights to Japan operated by Nepal Airlines and Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, co-organized by the Embassy of Japan, Nepal Airlines and the Nepal Tourism Board. The delegation ended their visit returning to Japan by Nepal Airlines’ direct flight on 31 August. The direct flights between Kathmandu to Kansai (Osaka) resumed after more than a decadeon 29th August, 2019.