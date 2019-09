By Our Reporter

Machhapuchre Bank Ltd’s meeting of the Board of Directors held on 11 Bhadra has decided 16 percent dividend including tax to its shareholders from the net profit earned by the Bank in 2075/76 BS.

The Bank has decided to distribute five percent bonus share and 11 percent cash dividend to its shareholders after permission from the Nepal Rastra Bank.

The Bank in the last fiscal year, had earned net profit worth 1 billion 697 million rupees.