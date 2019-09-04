Nabil introduces attractive insurance scheme

By Our Reporter

Besides providing insurance service on 13 dangerous diseases for the Bank’s personal depositors, Nabil has introduced another plan of collective accidental insurance policy worth one million rupees. This policy is effective from 15 Bhadra (1 September).

In relation to the implementation of the insurance policy, the Bank’s deputy chief executive officer Anil Khanal and NLG Insurance Ltd’s chief executive officer Sunil Ballav Pant signed an agreement.

Those depositors having minimum deposit of Rs. five thousand will get accidental insurance worth one million rupees. In case of death or being disable of the depositor in any accident will get ne million rupees.