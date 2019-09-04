  • Wednesday 4th September 2019
People's Review

Nabil introduces attractive insurance scheme

  • Published on: September 4, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Besides providing insurance service on 13 dangerous diseases for the Bank’s personal depositors, Nabil has introduced another plan of collective accidental insurance policy worth one million rupees. This policy is effective from 15 Bhadra (1 September).
    In relation to the implementation of the insurance policy, the Bank’s deputy chief executive officer Anil Khanal and NLG Insurance Ltd’s chief executive officer Sunil Ballav Pant signed an agreement.
    Those depositors having minimum deposit of Rs. five thousand will get accidental insurance worth one million rupees. In case of death or being disable of the depositor in any accident will get ne million rupees.

    Previous «

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    R&W used Prachanda to end monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    R&W used Prachanda to end monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    11.4 billion rupees grant support to implement federalism
    11.4 billion rupees grant support to implement federalism
    Tarai parties’ merger in India’s interests
    Tarai parties’ merger in India’s interests
    Completion of Melamchi project still uncertain
    Completion of Melamchi project still uncertain
    Japan’s women parliaments visit Nepal
    Japan’s women parliaments visit Nepal
    Machhapuchre Bank to provide cash dividend and bonus share
    Machhapuchre Bank to provide cash dividend and bonus share
    “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town
    “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town
    Kumari Bank introduces Sarathi QR payment technology
    Kumari Bank introduces Sarathi QR payment technology
    Nabil introduces attractive insurance scheme
    Nabil introduces attractive insurance scheme
    Khapa Oli
    Khapa Oli

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology