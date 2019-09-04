  • Wednesday 4th September 2019
People's Review

NC in debate on religion

  • Published on: September 4, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 4 September: The debate of religious freedom has started in the Nepali Congress. In the central committee meeting concluded on Tuesday, 3 September, many of the NC leaders opposed secularism and lauded for religious independence and Hindu religion.

    Senior leaders, so far, have not spoken on spoken on the issue of religion.

    Party’s joint secretary general Prakashsharan Mahat, party leaders Balkrishna Khand, NP Saud, Sekhar Koirala, Shankar Bhandari have raised their voice to make clear Party’s stance on the issue of religion.

    Mahat has opined for adopting religious independence by the party.

    However, party president Sher Bahadur Deuba has remained silent on the issue, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

