  • Wednesday 4th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal’s foreign policy in doldrums, surrenders on Kashmir issue

  • Published on: September 4, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 4 September: Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali, changing Nepal’s previous stance of settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogues, has stated that the Kashmir issue is India’s internal issue.

    Gyawali, talking to the ANI news in Male, Maldives on 3 September, said, “Abrogation of the Article 370 is India’s internal matter”.

    Nepal is currently chair of the SAARC and Pakistan had wished for Nepal’s balanced role on the Kashmir issue as the SAARC chair.

    Earlier, Gyawali had opined for ending the ongoing dispute through talks, nevertheless, after the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it is believed that Nepal has changed its stance on Kashmir.

    Minister Gyawali was in Male to attend the ocean conference.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Nepal’s foreign policy in doldrums, surrenders on Kashmir issue
    Two Nepalis killed in Afghanistan
    NC in debate on religion
    China shows security concern at Taropani trade pass
    R&W used Prachanda to oust monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    Chinese President to visit Kathmandu on 15 October
    Prime Minister returning on 6 September
    NC in Hindu agenda
    People with Nepali origin frustrated in Assam
    Five Chinese nationals held for withdrawing money from bank ATMs
