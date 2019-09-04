Nepal’s foreign policy in doldrums, surrenders on Kashmir issue

Kathmandu, 4 September: Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali, changing Nepal’s previous stance of settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogues, has stated that the Kashmir issue is India’s internal issue.

Gyawali, talking to the ANI news in Male, Maldives on 3 September, said, “Abrogation of the Article 370 is India’s internal matter”.

Nepal is currently chair of the SAARC and Pakistan had wished for Nepal’s balanced role on the Kashmir issue as the SAARC chair.

Earlier, Gyawali had opined for ending the ongoing dispute through talks, nevertheless, after the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it is believed that Nepal has changed its stance on Kashmir.

Minister Gyawali was in Male to attend the ocean conference.

People’s News Monitoring Service