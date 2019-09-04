  • Wednesday 4th September 2019
People's Review

Shoton Festival begins in Tibet

  • Published on: September 4, 2019

    • LHASA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) — Celebrations for the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival, began in Lhasa, capital of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region Friday.
    The event began amid a drizzle at Drepung Monastery, the largest monastery of Tibetan Buddhism’s Gelug Sect, where a large thangka painting of the Buddha was displayed on the exhibition stage.
    Tenzin Chozong, 8, put on a red Tibetan costume and arrived at Drepung Temple with her family around 5 a.m. She looks forward to a happy seven-day holiday. “I will eat yogurt, watch Tibetan opera and have picnics with relatives and friends,” she said.
    Shoton Festival, which literally means “yogurt banquet festival,” is one of the most important festivals for Tibetans. It dates back to the 11th century when it began as a religious ceremony for local residents to offer yogurt to monks finishing their meditation retreats.
    This year’s festival, lasting from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, will also feature activities such as Tibetan opera performances, horse racing and Tibetan-style fashion.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    R&W used Prachanda to end monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    R&W used Prachanda to end monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    11.4 billion rupees grant support to implement federalism
    11.4 billion rupees grant support to implement federalism
    Tarai parties’ merger in India’s interests
    Tarai parties’ merger in India’s interests
    Completion of Melamchi project still uncertain
    Completion of Melamchi project still uncertain
    Japan’s women parliaments visit Nepal
    Japan’s women parliaments visit Nepal
    Machhapuchre Bank to provide cash dividend and bonus share
    Machhapuchre Bank to provide cash dividend and bonus share
    “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town
    “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town
    Kumari Bank introduces Sarathi QR payment technology
    Kumari Bank introduces Sarathi QR payment technology
    Nabil introduces attractive insurance scheme
    Nabil introduces attractive insurance scheme
    Khapa Oli
    Khapa Oli

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology