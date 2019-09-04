Sita Air aircraft escapes accident

Kathmandu, 4 September: Sita Air’s Dornier aircraft 9 N-AJH has escaped accident after landing safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport even after failure of one engine.

The aircraft taken off from Lukla Airport on Wednesday morning faced failure of one engine while flying to Kathmandu.

The aircraft under the command of Captain Bharat Thapa along with two other crew members safely landed at TIA at 8.45 am. There was no passenger in the aircraft.

People’s News Monitoring Service