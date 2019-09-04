Tarai parties’ merger in India’s interests

By Our Reporter

The Tarai based parties — Rastriya Janata Party and Federal Socialist Party Nepal — are holding talks for integration with the plan of creating a strong and major political party in the country.

New Delhi also has wished for a strong political party in the country serving the Indian interests. As per the Indian advise, the major four leaders have agreed to adjust their positions in the integrated party. Mahanta Thakur has agreed to accept the adviser’s role with the position of the chairman of the patron/advisory council.

Baburam Bhattarai will enjoy the post of the chairman of the Federal Council; Upendra Yadav will remain as the chairman of the Central Committee and Rajendra Mahato will remain as the executive chairman of the central executive council.

However, the major four leaders have not been able to address the position of the remaining members of the council of chairmen in RJP. Therefore, the remaining members of the council of chairmen are unhappy with the integration process and they are playing a negative role in the party.

Meanwhile, a section in the South Block has not liked Bhattarai and Yadav. Bhattarai was close to the Indian intelligence RAW under the old establishment and also known to be the student of SD Muni, who wants to see Nepal in the Indian map. Accordingly, Yadav is alleged for being close to the Westerners and also with the North. Therefore, New Delhi is analyzing the post unification scenario of whether Bhattarai-Yadav will dominate the integrated party or Rajendra Mahato will be able to command the party by sidelining Bhattarai and Yadav!