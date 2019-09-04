  • Wednesday 4th September 2019
People's Review

Tibet registers 128,000 movable cultural relics

  • Published on: September 4, 2019

    • LHASA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has registered 128,000 movable cultural relics on the national survey platform, local authorities said.
    The survey has promoted the standardization of the registration of cultural relics, providing a scientific basis for the in-depth construction, protection and utilization of cultural relics archives, according to the region’s information office on Monday.
    Tibet is one of the key provinces and regions in China for movable cultural relics. The region’s survey of movable cultural relics covers precious religious articles, works of art, crafts of all ages in Tibet’s history before 1965. Important documents, manuscripts and books of various times in history are also included.
    Tibet plans to set up a general catalog and database of the cultural relics from 1,305 state-owned cultural relics units including the Potala Palace, Norbulingka and Jokhang Temple.

