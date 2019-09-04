  • Wednesday 4th September 2019
Two Nepalis killed in Afghanistan

  • Published on: September 4, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 4 September:  At the bomb blast on the Green Village Camp in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday night (2 September), 16 including two Nepali citizens have been killed. 119 persons have been injured.

    The Nepal Embassy in Islamabad of Pakistan has said that through some informal sources the embassy was informed about death of two Nepalis at the suicide bomb attack in Kabul.

    Both the Nepalis were working under a Canadian security company. None of the Nepali citizens have been injured on the attack, sources have informed. According to a Nepali national, at the time of attack, 118 Nepali nationals and some Nepali speaking Indian national were deployed as the security guard, according to Kantipur daily.

