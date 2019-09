By Our Reporter

“Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival has been organised at the newly opened Hotel Fairfield by Marriot, Thamel, Kathmandu.

The festival, inaugurated by Himalaya Shumsher Rana on 29 August will continue for one week.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Javed Mazhar hosted a reception on 29 August and informed about the delicious Pakistani cuisine.