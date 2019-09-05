Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arriving on Sunday

Kathmandu, 5 September: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is arriving Kathmandu on Sunday, say high-level sources in the Foreign Ministry. The visit is expected to be related to preparations of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible Kathmandu visit on 15 October.

Sources have confirmed that Minister Wang will stay in Kathmandu for two days and hold several meetings. It is expected that Minister Wang’s visit would set the agendas to be endorsed during President Xi’s visit.

Sources say that Minister Wang will fly to Kathmandu after attending the tripartite meeting among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Pakistan.

People’s News Monitoring Service