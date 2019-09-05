  • Thursday 5th September 2019
Foreign Ministry to go for e-passport

  Published on: September 5, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 5 September: The Foreign Ministry is preparing to introduce e-passport by June next year. The Ministry has started the passport printing process.

    The Passport General Department has called international bidding for printing 5 million copies of the e-passport at the first phase.

    After one year, the present machine readable passports (MRPs) have also to be renewed through the e-passport process.

    According to Tirthataj Aryal, information officer at the Passport General Department, the e-passport will be equipped with a chip having personal details, finger prints, photograph of the passport holder, according to Kantipur daily.

