PM’s treatment process completed, result unknown yet

Kathmandu, 5 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s plasmapheresis treatment process has been completed after undergoing treatment for 12 days at the National University Hospital in Singapore, informed Oli’s private physician Dr Dilip Sharma.

According to the Naya Patrika daily report, along with completion of his treatment, the PM is scheduled to return home on Friday (tomorrow) from the regular flight of the Thai Airways at 12 noon, according to the PM’s secretariat.

According to physician Sharma, the treatment process has been completed and PM’s health is okay, however, whether the treatment process has become effective or not, it cannot be said immediately.

It will take some days to know how much effective was the treatment process.

