Three Nepalis killed at road accident in the US

Kathmandu, 5 September: Three Nepalis have been killed at a road accident that took place on Tuesday in Majeure State in the US.

According to Thaha Online portal, Sraddha Khanal Ojha, her father Gobinda Khanal and mother Shanta Khanal were died in the accident. Sradha’s parents had arrived in the US for a visit. Car driver, Sradha’s husband Prabhas Ojha and four year old son are undergoing treatment at the local hospital. Prabhas’s health is stable, whereas, the child is in critical stage.

People’s News monitoring Service