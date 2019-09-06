Chinese FM Wang arriving Kathmandu on Sunday

Kathmandu, 6 September: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is paying a three-day visit to Nepal beginning from Sunday, 8 September at the invitation of Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali. Both the Chinese and Nepali governments have confirmed about the visit. He is returning Beijing on 10 September.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, addressing a press conference in Beijing informed that Minister Wang is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his counterpart Pradeep Gyawali.

Accordingly, the Nepali Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the visit.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, on Monday, bilateral talks will be held between Minister Gyawali and Minister Wang. Minister Gyawali will host a dinner in honour of the visiting Chinese delegation led by Minister Wang.

Minister Wang is the senior most leader visiting Kathmandu after formation of the KP Oli led government.

Minister Wang is scheduled to pay courtesy call to President Bidhya Devi Bhanadri, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

Minister Wang’s visit is considered as the preparation visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in October. President Xi is paying a two-day visit to India beginning from 11 October. On 15 October, President Xi is expected to visit Kathmandu. The visit is yet to be announced formally.

The Oli government has taken President Xi’s Kathmandu visit as a pride and prestige. Earlier too, President Xi was expected to visit Kathmandu when KP Oli was the PM, however, due to the political dispute between the partners in the government – the then UML and Maoist Center –, the visit was cancelled at the last hours and President Xi, instead of Kathmandu, had visited Dhaka, Bangladesh.

People’s News Monitoring Service