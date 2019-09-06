  • Friday 6th September 2019
Federalism, republicanism and secularism have already been failed: Kamal Thapa

  • Published on: September 6, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 6 September: Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has said that federalism, republicanism and federalism have already been failed in the country. He said, the next alternate for Nepal is Hindu nation with the institution of monarchy.

    Speaking at a gathering of the Central Council Meeting of the RPP’s youth organization in Butwal, Thapa said that those who were advocating for republicanism, federalism and secularism have already been failed.

    Thapa also said that in the past 12 years, the NC and Communist governments had moved the nation towards a wrong trek and if this trend will continue, it will be declared as a failed nation.

