Nepal Army’s commendable job

Kathmandu, 6 September: The Nepal Army is being appreciated by all after it constructed house for the storm victims in Bara and Parsha within five months. The government handed over the Nepal Army constructed houses to the victims on Wednesday.
The victims have commended the NA works after they received new house to stay.
The government had assigned the Nepal Army for reconstruction of 869 houses destroyed by the storm in April.
People’s News Monitoring Service
