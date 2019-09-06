  • Friday 6th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal Army’s commendable job

  • Published on: September 6, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 6 September: The Nepal Army is being appreciated by all after it constructed house for the storm victims in Bara and Parsha within five months. The government handed over the Nepal Army constructed houses to the victims on Wednesday.

    The victims have commended the NA works after they received new house to stay.

    The government had assigned the Nepal Army for reconstruction of 869 houses destroyed by the storm in April.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    PM Oli returns home
    PM Oli returns home
    Nepal Army’s commendable job
    Nepal Army’s commendable job
    Gold price down by Rs 14 hundred per tola
    Gold price down by Rs 14 hundred per tola
    Police investigation on Ambassador Jha’s murder at final stage
    Police investigation on Ambassador Jha’s murder at final stage
    Agriculture minister suffers from dengue
    Agriculture minister suffers from dengue
    NRB reduces limit in withdrawing cash from ATMs
    NRB reduces limit in withdrawing cash from ATMs
    PM Oli returning today
    PM Oli returning today
    Milk price inclines by Rs 6
    Milk price inclines by Rs 6
    PMO blacklists four construction companies
    PMO blacklists four construction companies
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arriving on Sunday
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arriving on Sunday

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology