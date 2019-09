Kathmandu, 6 September: Nepal Rastra Bank has reduced the limit of amount while withdrawing cash from ATMs after the Chinese hackers misused and withdraw cash from ATMs.

According to the new NRB directives, one can withdraw only 60 thousand rupees in one day. Earlier, one could withdraw upto one hundred thousand rupees in a day.

Accordingly, the client can withdraw only 20 thousand rupees once.

