PM Oli returning today

    • Kathmandu, 6 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli is returning home this afternoon after undergoing treatment in Singapore.

    He is returning from Thai Air’s scheduled flight from Singapore via Bangkok.

    Oli had gone to Singapore on 22 August for follow-up treatment at the National University Hospital there.

    Oli had underwent plasmapheresis treatment there.

    Vice chairman Bamdev Gautam, General Secretary Bishnu Poudel who had gone to Singapore to meet Oli, are also returning along with Oli.

