Indian lunar mission failed

Kathmandu, 7 September: India’s mission to land a robotic mission at the Moon’s south pole has failed. The engineers lost contact with the Vikram lander — part of the Chandrayaan-2 probe this morning just before the landing.

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation lost signal from the lander as it hovered over the surface, moments away from what would have been a successful soft-landing.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, while commending the works done by the Indian scientists, has extended sympathy to the team working for Chandrayan-2 mission.

People’s News Monitoring Service