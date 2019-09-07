Nepal begins homework on China aided projects

Kathmandu, 7 September: The intra-ministerial eetings are taking place to review and set China aided projects. After confirmation of the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the government officers have become busy in doing homework.

This is the Nepali style to work at the last hours, said an official. Due to lack of necessary preparation on bilateral issues the Nepali side is always seen weak.

There is bilateral mechanism to review and set projects with the neighbouring countries. However, after arrival of the new Chinese ambassador, meeting has not been taken place on the China related issues, said an official.

