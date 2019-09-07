  • Saturday 7th September 2019
Oli starts daily works

  Published on: September 7, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 7 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, immediately after return from Singapore, has held meeting with party’s another co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal at Baluatar. This is the indication that PM Oli’s health is better after he underwent treatment in Singapore.

    Oli and Dahal held meeting on party affairs. Dahal was assigned to work as the chair of the party in his absence. Earlier to his departure to Singapore, Oli had assured to Dahal for handing over the responsibility of the party chairman to the later.

