Chinese Foreign Minister arriving today

Kathmandu, 8 September: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is arriving Kathmandu today from Islamabad, Pakistan.

Wang’s visit team is comprised of Deputy Foreign Minister Lu Jhaohui, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency Deng Boking and Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

On Monday afternoon, bilateral talks will be held in which from Nepal’s side, counterpart Pradeep Gyawali, Finance Minister Yubraj Khatiwada, foreign secretary Shankar Bairagi, finance secretary Rajan Khanal and senior officials from different ministries, including foreign ministry are taking part.

Both the sides are expected to finalize the agendas to be endorsed during the possible visit of President Xi on 15 October. Similarly, discussion will be held on implementation of agreements inked between Nepal and China.

Accordingly, the Chinese side is expected to acquire information on security management during President Xi’s visit.

Minister Gyawali has said that during Wang’s visit, discussion will be held on all the issues related to bilateral welfare and concerns.

Talks will be held within the framework of the past agreements on China-Nepal Trans Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network, railway line construction and accelerating bilateral contacts and agreement on transportation and transit.

Minister Wang is staying at the Soaltee Crown Plaza. Foreign Secretary Shankardas Bairagi will receive to Wang at the Tribhuvan International Airport this afternoon.

On Monday afternoon the Wang led Chinese delegation will hold bilateral meeting with his counterpart Pradeep Gyawali led Nepali team. Talks are going to be held at the Yak & Yeti Hotel.

Wang will pay courtesy call to PM Oli at his residence Baluatar and President Bidhya Bhandari at President’s residence on Monday afternoon.

Wang is also holding meeting with NCP chair Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday morning, before his departure to China.

