National anthem at Aryaghat crimination center opposed

Kathmandu, 8 September: The directives from Minister for Tourism, Civil aviation and Culture Yogesh Bhattarai for compulsory playing national anthem before beginning of evening Aarati at the Pashupati Aryaghat has been condemned from a larger mass in Kathmandu.

Aryaghat is the place for crimination of the dead body, where people gather to express sorrow and pay tribute to the departed soul. Playing national anthem at such place is an insult on the dead body and also the people in mourning. This is an insult to the national anthem as well.

Satyamohan Joshi, century personality, who was the coordinator of the national anthem selection committee, has expressed surprise on the government decision for playing national anthem at the crimination center.

Accordingly, MP and former minister Bhimsendas Pradhan, addressing the parliament on Sunday, said that playing national anthem at Aryaghat is against the religion, tradition, culture. He has demanded for reconsideration on the decision immediately.

