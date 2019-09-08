  • Sunday 8th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal becoming international criminals’ hub

  • Published on: September 8, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 8 September: Presently, there are 12 hundred citizens from 41 nations in Nepali jails. Half of them are Indian citizens and remaining are from 40 nations, especially from Pakistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, Russia, Bolivia, Somalia, Nigeria, among other countries.

    International criminal groups are taking benefit of Nepal’s liberal visa policy, weak monitoring mechanism and open international borders, reports Naya Patrika vernacular daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

