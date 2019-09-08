Nepal becoming international criminals’ hub

Kathmandu, 8 September: Presently, there are 12 hundred citizens from 41 nations in Nepali jails. Half of them are Indian citizens and remaining are from 40 nations, especially from Pakistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, Russia, Bolivia, Somalia, Nigeria, among other countries.

International criminal groups are taking benefit of Nepal’s liberal visa policy, weak monitoring mechanism and open international borders, reports Naya Patrika vernacular daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service