  • Sunday 8th September 2019
No transportation fare hike before Dasain

  • Published on: September 8, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 8 September: The government, public transportation entrepreneurs and concerned sectors have agreed for not increasing transportation fare before the Dasain festival.

    Transport entrepreneur’s were demanding for hike of the transportation fare for a long time, however, considering people’s movement during the Dasain festival in October, they have agreed for not increasing the transportation fare before the greatest festival of Nepalis, according to the Transportation Management Department.

