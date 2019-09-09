How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?

By Sunil Adhikari

One is shocked to read accounts of former diplomats and RAW officers about executing insurgencies in neighbouring countries. B. Raman, in his book The Kaoboys of R&AW: Down Memory Lane makes no bones about India’s involvement up to the level of prime minister in Bangladesh’s insurgency.

RAW officers’ Raman’s and RK Yadav’s disclosures

In a published letter, RK Yadav made startling revelation that India’s prime minister Indira Gandhi, parliament, RAW and armed forces acted in tandem to dismember Pakistan. RK Yadav reminds `Indian parliament passed resolution on March 31, 1971 to support insurgency. Indira Gandhi had then confided with Kao that in case Mujib was prevented to rule Pakistan, she would liberate East Pakistan from the clutches of Military junta. Kao, through one R&AW agent, got hijacked a plane Fokker Friendship Ganga of Indian Airlines from Srinagar to Lahore. The confessions in the above-quoted letter are corroborated by B. Raman’s book The Kaoboys of R&AW.

Kalbushan Jadhav unmasked

Jadhav was an Indian-navy officer, attached to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). His mission was to covertly carry out espionage and terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan also alleged there were Indian markings on arms deliveries to Baloch rebels pushed by Jadhav. To India’s chagrin, India’s investigative journalists confirmed from Gazettes of India that he was commissioned in the Indian Navy in 1987 with the service ID of 41558Z Kulbhushan Sudhir. A later edition of the Gazette showed his promotion to the rank of commander after 13 years of service in 2000. His passport, No E6934766, indicated he traveled to Iran from Pune under the name Hussein Mubarak Patel in December 2003. Another one of his Passports, No. L9630722 (issued from Thane in 2014), inadvertently exposed his correct address: Jasdanwala Complex, old Mumbai-Pune Road, cutting through Navi Mumbai. The municipal records confirmed that the flat he lived in was owned by his mother, Avanti Jadhav. Furthermore, in his judicial testimony before a Karachi magistrate, Karachi underworld figure Uzair Baloch confessed that he had links with Jadhav. India’s prestigious Frontline reportage (Praveen Swami, February 16, 2018, India’s secret war) surmised the possibility that Jadhav still served with the Indian Navy. Gazette of India Files bore no record of Jadhav’s retirement. India told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Jadhav was a retired naval officer. But, it refrained from stating exactly when he retired. The spy initially worked for Naval Intelligence, but later moved on to the Intelligence Bureau. He came in contact with RAW in 2010.

The World Court’s verdict is a signature victory confirming India’s `espionage and terrorism’ against Pakistan_ documented in RAW’s officer B. Raman ‘s book The Kaoboys & R&AW: Down Memory Lane, and another RAW officer, RK Yadav’s letter dated August 14, 2015 published in Indian and Nepalese media. The court did not absolve Jhadav of charge of being a spy or saboteur. It confirmed that he was an Indian national despite having passports in multiple names. Anything to rejoice infiltration of a RAW agent into Pak territory with evil intentions? Jadhav had confessed to his crimes. His re-trial would unmask India’s terrorist face to the world.

Through Jhadav India wanted to replay mukti bahini (freedom fighters) experience in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Doval doctrine

In line with security czar Doval Doctrine, RAW aims at fomenting insurgency in Pakistan’s sensitive provinces. Doval is inspired by India’s nefarious efforts which resulted in secession of East Pakistan. Naila Baloch’s `free Balochistan’ office has been working in New Delhi since June 23, 2018. BJP MLAs and RAW officers attended its inauguration. . RAW’s former officer, B Raman in his books admitted that not only India’s then prime minister Indra Gandhi but also heads of RAW and IB created and trained mukti bahini (freedom fighters). India’s security czar Ajit Doval publicly claims that he acted as a spy under a pseudonym in Pakistan for 11 years.

`Free Balochistan’ sponsored offensive posters on taxi cabs and buses in Switzerland and Britain. USA has recently outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army. However, earlier, in 2012, a handful of Republican had moved a pro-separatist bill in US Congress. It demanded `the right to self-determination’.

Diplomat Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar’s involvement in anti-Pakistan/taliban activities

India’s ambassador Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar, with consent of then foreign minister Jaswant Singh, `coordinated military and medical assistance that India was secretly giving to Massoud and his forces _ `helicopters, uniforms, ordnance, mortars, small armaments, refurbished Kalashnikovs seized in Kashmir, combat and winter clothes, packaged food, medicines, and funds through his brother in London, Wali Massoud’, delivered circuitously with the help of other countries who helped this outreach (.former diplomat, V. Sudarshan, How India secretly armed Afghanistan’s Northern Alliance, September 1, 2019). WhenNew Delhi queried about benefit of costly support to Northern Alliance chief Massoud, Muthu Kumar explained, “He is battling someone we should be battling. When Massoud fights the Taliban, he fights Pakistan.”

Pushtun Tahafuzz Movement

Pushtun Tahafuzz Movement is apparently being backed up by India. In their over-ebullient speeches, PTM’s leaders openly scold Pakistan’s National Security institutions. For instance, Manzoor Pashteen, in his interview (Herald, May 2018, p.48), berates Pak army operations and extols drone strikes. He says, ‘The army did not eliminate even a single Taliban leader. All the 87 Taliban commanders killed in the last 18 years were eliminated in drone strikes’. At a PTM meeting in Britain, even Malala Yusafzai’s father (Ziauddin), like His Master’s Voice, echoed anti-army sentiments. He said, “Pakistan army and intelligence agencies knew that Fazalullah was a terrorist who continued to operate radio station in Swat’.

Conclusion

Conduct of Indian diplomats amounts to state-sponsored terrorism. For one thing, India should close `Free Balochistan’ office on her soil, and stop resuscitating propaganda skeletons of pre-Bangladesh days. India portrays freedom movement in Kashmir as `terrorism’. What about India’s terrorism in neighbouring countries? Will the world take notice of confessions by Indi’s former intelligence officers and diplomats?The contributor is a free lance writer for over 50 years.