  • Monday 9th September 2019
Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky

  • Published on: September 9, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 9 September: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s aircraft was delayed by 15 minutes while landing at TIA on Monday afternoon. The aircraft B-8135 Jet aircraft boarded in the Minister was kept on hold in the Kathmandu sky for 15 minutes due to the worse weather. Immediately after the aircraft entered in the Kathmandu sky, the weather was gone worse and the aircraft had to take three rounds in the Kathmandu sky before landing, according to the TIA source.

    Along with improvement of the weather, the aircraft was permitted to land at TIA at 5.57pm.

    The aircraft was boarded in by 16 members of the Chinese delegation led by the Chinese Foreign Minister. There were 6 crew members in the aircraft, according to the Reporters Nepal’s Web portal.

    Chinese Foreign Minster is returning tomorrow afternoon to China.

