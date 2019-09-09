Nepal and China ink three agreements

Kathmandu, 9 September: Nepal and China signed three agreements today at the presence of the foreign ministers of both the countries – Pradeep Gyawali and Wang Yi.

One agreement is related to construction of a well-equipped hospital in Manang with the grant assistance worth 350 million rupees from China.

Another agreement is related to providing 5000 sets of tarpaulins to Nepal for the use during the emergency period.

Accordingly, the thrd agreement is for sending Chinese volunteer teachers to Nepal for teaching Chinese languages.

On the occasion, the Minister Wang also announced Rs 16 million for flood victims in Nepal.

Earlier, two foreign ministers had held bilateral talks on wide-ranging issues of bilateral cooperation.

After concluding of the bilateral meeting, the Chinese Minister paid a courtesy call to rime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli at latter’s residence in Baluatar.

