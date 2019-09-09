  • Monday 9th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal and China ink three agreements

  • Published on: September 9, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 9 September: Nepal and China signed three agreements today at the presence of the foreign ministers of both the countries – Pradeep Gyawali and Wang Yi.

    One agreement is related to construction of a well-equipped hospital in Manang with the grant assistance worth 350 million rupees from China.

    Another agreement is related to providing 5000  sets of tarpaulins to Nepal for the use during the emergency period.

    Accordingly, the thrd agreement is for sending Chinese volunteer teachers to Nepal for teaching Chinese languages.

    On the occasion, the Minister Wang also announced Rs 16 million for flood victims in Nepal.

    Earlier, two foreign ministers had held bilateral talks on wide-ranging issues of bilateral cooperation.

    After concluding of the bilateral meeting, the Chinese Minister paid a courtesy call to  rime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli at latter’s residence in Baluatar.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?
    Two more arrested on TIA gold smuggling
    Person carrying one and a half Kgs gold arrested at TIA
    PM Oli under pressure to assign Dahal executive chairman
    Prime Minister Oli suggested to take relax
    Nepal government waiting Wang Yi’s decision on Rasuwagari-Kathmandu railway project
    National anthem at Aryaghat crimination center opposed
    75 thousand Dengue patients
    No transportation fare hike before Dasain

