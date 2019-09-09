Nepal government waiting Wang Wi’s decision on Rasuwagari-Kathmandu railway project

Kathmandu, 9 September: The Nepal government is waiting for Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Wi’s decision on the Raswagari-Kathmandu Railway Project. The project, under high priority of the Nepal government is kept under pending at present and waiting for the Chinese decision.

After completion of the pre-feasibility study of the project, it is kept pending.

According to General Manager of the Railway Department Balaram Mishra, all works have been stopped after conducting pre-feasibility study.

If the bilateral talks on Monday will take special decision on the Railway Project, the process will move forward, he said.

