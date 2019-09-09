  • Monday 9th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal government waiting Wang Wi’s decision on Rasuwagari-Kathmandu railway project

  • Published on: September 9, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 9 September: The Nepal government is waiting for Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Wi’s decision on the Raswagari-Kathmandu Railway Project. The project, under high priority of the Nepal government is kept under pending at present and waiting for the Chinese decision.

    After completion of the pre-feasibility study of the project, it is kept pending.

    According to General Manager of the Railway Department Balaram Mishra, all works have been stopped after conducting pre-feasibility study.

    If the bilateral talks on Monday will take special decision on the Railway Project, the process will move forward, he said.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal government waiting Wang Wi’s decision on Rasuwagari-Kathmandu railway project
    Nepal government waiting Wang Wi’s decision on Rasuwagari-Kathmandu railway project
    National anthem at Aryaghat crimination center opposed
    National anthem at Aryaghat crimination center opposed
    75 thousand Dengue patients
    75 thousand Dengue patients
    No transportation fare hike before Dasain
    No transportation fare hike before Dasain
    Chinese Foreign Minister arriving today
    Chinese Foreign Minister arriving today
    Nepal becoming international criminals’ hub
    Nepal becoming international criminals’ hub
    Pakistan Embassy observes Defence Day
    Pakistan Embassy observes Defence Day
    Helicopter priced at Rs 1.5 billion for President
    Helicopter priced at Rs 1.5 billion for President
    Salam Air to fly Kathmandu daily
    Salam Air to fly Kathmandu daily
    Indian lunar mission failed
    Indian lunar mission failed

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology