Kathmandu, 9 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli is under pressure to assign Pushpakamal Dahal as the executive chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal.

Immediately after return of PM Oli from Singapore, the dissatisfied group in the arty has put pressure to him to assign Dahal as the executive chairman.

There are two chairmen in the party, even though, Oli is working as the executive chairman.

People’s News Monitoring Service