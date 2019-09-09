Prime Minister Oli suggested to take relax

Kathmandu, 9 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has started his work as the PM and the party chairman after undergoing two-week-long treatment in Singapore. He has not gone out of Baluatar, although, is holding meetings inside his official residence.

Sources in Baluatar have informed that PM’s personal physicians have advised him for not taking overload and suggested for taking relax as much as possible. They have also suggested to the PM for not attending the event with a large crowd.

People’s News Monitoring Service