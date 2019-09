Kathmandu, 9 September: Along with arrest of Home Bahadur Gurung for carrying one and a half kg gold from Qatar this afternoon at TIA, Anil Luintel and Bhojraj Ghimire, who had reached TIA to receive the gold, have been arrested by the police deployed at TIA.

The three arrested on the charge of gold smuggling, have been sent to the Department of Revenue for necessary action. Gurung had arrived Kathmandu from Qatar from the Qatar Airlines flight.

People’s News Monitoring Service