  • Tuesday 10th September 2019
People's Review

“A special day for India-Nepal friendship!” 

  • Published on: September 10, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 10 September: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed the view that today is a special day for India-Nepal relations.

    After inaugurating petroleum pipeline via video networking, the Indian PM wrote a twit:

    “My friend, PM Oli and I jointly inaugurated South Asia’s first cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal. You would be happy that this project has been completed much ahead of schedule.”

    He has further added:

    “Sharing the fruits of progress with friendly nations! Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable costs to the people of Nepal.  I am glad that India and Nepal cooperation is scaling new heights, for the mutual benefit of our people.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    “A special day for India-Nepal friendship!” 
    “A special day for India-Nepal friendship!” 
    PMs Oli and Modi jointly inaugurate petroleum pipeline
    PMs Oli and Modi jointly inaugurate petroleum pipeline
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal
    BP anniversary being observed nationwide
    BP anniversary being observed nationwide
    Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski
    Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski
    No dialogue between Oli and Nepal
    No dialogue between Oli and Nepal
    Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders
    Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders
    Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky
    Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky
    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology