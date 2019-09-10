“A special day for India-Nepal friendship!” 

Kathmandu, 10 September: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed the view that today is a special day for India-Nepal relations.

After inaugurating petroleum pipeline via video networking, the Indian PM wrote a twit:

“My friend, PM Oli and I jointly inaugurated South Asia’s first cross-border petroleum products pipeline from Motihari in India to Amlekhgunj in Nepal. You would be happy that this project has been completed much ahead of schedule.”

He has further added:

“Sharing the fruits of progress with friendly nations! Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline will provide cleaner petroleum products at affordable costs to the people of Nepal. I am glad that India and Nepal cooperation is scaling new heights, for the mutual benefit of our people.

People’s News Monitoring Service