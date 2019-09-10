  • Tuesday 10th September 2019
People's Review

Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski

  • Published on: September 10, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 10 September: NCP vice chairman Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski’s electoral constituency No 2.

    After death of the then minister for tourism and civil aviation Rabindra Karki in a helicopter accident, the electoral constituency has remained vacant.

    Of late, relations between party chairman KP Sharma Oli and Gautam has improved and as per the wish of Oli, Gautam has been rewarded to the post of the Party Organisation Department chief and also vice chairman of the party.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

