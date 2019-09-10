  • Tuesday 10th September 2019
People's Review

BP anniversary being observed nationwide

  • Published on: September 10, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 10 September: Nepali Congress’ founding leader BP Koirala’s 106th birth anniversary is being observed nationwide by organizing different programmes today.

    BP had formulated democratic socialism and national reconciliation policy. He had the belief on constitutional monarchy with multiparty democracy. His political beliefs are still relevant.

    BP never joined hands with the communist forces in the country. He had always stressed on reconciliation with the institution of monarchy to strengthen democracy and nationalism.

    He died on 6 Saun, 2039 BS.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal
    BP anniversary being observed nationwide
    BP anniversary being observed nationwide
    Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski
    Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski
    No dialogue between Oli and Nepal
    No dialogue between Oli and Nepal
    Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders
    Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders
    Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky
    Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky
    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?
    Two more arrested on TIA gold smuggling
    Two more arrested on TIA gold smuggling
    Person carrying one and a half Kgs gold arrested at TIA
    Person carrying one and a half Kgs gold arrested at TIA

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology