BP anniversary being observed nationwide

Kathmandu, 10 September: Nepali Congress’ founding leader BP Koirala’s 106th birth anniversary is being observed nationwide by organizing different programmes today.

BP had formulated democratic socialism and national reconciliation policy. He had the belief on constitutional monarchy with multiparty democracy. His political beliefs are still relevant.

BP never joined hands with the communist forces in the country. He had always stressed on reconciliation with the institution of monarchy to strengthen democracy and nationalism.

He died on 6 Saun, 2039 BS.

People’s News Monitoring Service