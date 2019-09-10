Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal

Kathmandu, 10 September: Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on NCP-co-chair and former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda this morning.

During the meeting, both the leaders held discussion on bilateral relations, national concerns of each other country and upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kathmandu.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, Dahal said that at the meeting, both the leaders discussed on further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Chinese Foreign Minister also met NC’s president Sher Bahadur Deuba this morning. He is leaving for China this afternoon.

People’s News Monitoring Service