Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders

  • Published on: September 10, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 10 September: The visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has given positive message on possible visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-October. His Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali informed that he had requested to the Chinese Foreign Minister for organising President Xi’s visit soon. Accordingly, during the meeting of Minister Wang Yi with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Bidhya Bhandary also, both the leaders had expressed the views that they were egger to welcome President Xi in the near future.

    In response, the Chinese Foreign Minister had informed about high chance of President Xi’s visit in the near future.

    Visiting Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Prsident Vidhya Bhandari  on Monday evening after concluding the bilateral meeting at Hotel Yak & Yeti.

    This morning, he is scheduled to meet NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda.  Minister Wang is returning China this afternoon.

