  • Tuesday 10th September 2019
No dialogue between Oli and Nepal

  • Published on: September 10, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 10 September: Since Prime Minister and party chairman KP Sharma’s departure to Singapore, there is no talking relations between PM Oli and senior leader Madhav Nepal, according to reports.

    On the day of PM Oli’s departure to Singapore, at the party secretariat meeting, Oli had rejected the goodwill message extended by Nepal. Since then, there is no talking relations between Oli and Nepal.

    Even after Oli’s return from Singapore, another party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal met to Oli for seventh time, yet, Nepal has not met him.

