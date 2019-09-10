  • Tuesday 10th September 2019
People's Review

PMs Oli and Modi jointly inaugurate petroleum pipeline

  • Published on: September 10, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 10 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Mohattari-Amlekhgunj cross country petroleum pipeline via a video conference this afternoon.

    While inaugurating the pipeline, PM Oli pressed the switch from the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhadurwar, whereas, Indian PM Narendra Modi pressed the switch from his residence in New Delhi

    Nepal has started to receive diesel from the 70 kms pipeline from India.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    PMs Oli and Modi jointly inaugurate petroleum pipeline
    PMs Oli and Modi jointly inaugurate petroleum pipeline
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang meets Dahal
    BP anniversary being observed nationwide
    BP anniversary being observed nationwide
    Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski
    Bamdev Gautam may contest bi-election from Kaski
    No dialogue between Oli and Nepal
    No dialogue between Oli and Nepal
    Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders
    Chinese President’s visit prime concern of Nepali leaders
    Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky
    Chinese FM’s aircraft was on hold in Kathmandu sky
    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    Nepal and China ink three agreements
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?
    How India stokes insurgencies in neighbouring countries?
    Two more arrested on TIA gold smuggling
    Two more arrested on TIA gold smuggling

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology