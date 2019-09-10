PMs Oli and Modi jointly inaugurate petroleum pipeline

Kathmandu, 10 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Mohattari-Amlekhgunj cross country petroleum pipeline via a video conference this afternoon.

While inaugurating the pipeline, PM Oli pressed the switch from the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhadurwar, whereas, Indian PM Narendra Modi pressed the switch from his residence in New Delhi

Nepal has started to receive diesel from the 70 kms pipeline from India.

People’s News Monitoring Service