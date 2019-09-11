Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October

By Our Reporter

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi returned to Beijing on Tuesday after concluding his three-day Nepal visit.

During his stay in Kathmandu, Wang called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and hold bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

He also met Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and chairman of ruling Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Although Nepal and China signed three memorandums of understanding (MoU) during his visit, they were not that important, which suggested many things.

Wang’s maiden Nepal visit was obviously to prepare for the upcoming Nepal visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, officially no announcement was made about Xi’s upcoming Nepal visit. But The Rising Nepal, the official English daily, on Tuesday published a news story stating that XI was soon visiting Nepal.

“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that there would be the visit of President Xi Jinping at the earliest,” read the TRN news.

“In a meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma in the evening, Wang said that China was preparing for a top-level political visit and it would happen soon.”

However, the daily did not mention the date of XI’s Nepal visit.

Considering the signing of the non-important MoU during Wang’s visit, it is speculated that the Chinese President will be coming to Nepal soon, and the important agreement between Nepal and China will be signed during XI’s visit.

Earlier in 2016, Xi was to visit Nepal but did not due to internal political reason of Nepal.

According to signed agreements, China would support Nepal in building a hospital in Manag, provide 5,000 pieces tents for emergencies and send volunteers to teach Chinese language in Nepal.

During a meeting between PM Oli and Wang, the former said that Nepal was committed to take the bilateral relations to a newer height. PM Oli also expressed hope that the agreement signed during his China visit would be implemented soon. He also expressed happiness over China’s support in Nepal’s infrastructure, education and social sectors and importance the former had given to its smaller neighbour.

Responding to PM Oli, visiting Chinese Minister Wang conveyed wishes of Chinese President Xi and PM Li Keqiang to PM Oli for his better health.

During the bilateral meeting, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Gyawali and Chinese Minister Wang talked about enhancing the cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and executing the projects and agreements signed in the past.

Wang also visited Chandr giri and Bhakatapur.