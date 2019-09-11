  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
People's Review

CoAs Thapa first army officer in Nepal to make property details public

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Purna Chandra Thapa has made his property details public.
    It was the first time that the Chief of the Nepal Army had made his property public in history of Nepali Army.
    CoAS Thapa made an announcement of his property details by organising a special function at the army headquarters on the occasion of the completion of his first year in the office on Tuesday.
    According to the property statement made public by him at the official website of Nepali Army Headquarters, he possessed 55 tolas of gold and 590 tolas of silver and diamond rings and necklace worth Rs. 1 million.
    CoAS Thapa has cash balance of Rs. 2.44 million in Nepal Investment Bank, Global IME Bank and Mega Bank. These balance consisted of both foreign and Nepali currency.
    He also mentioned that he had his share investment in the name of his wife Deepa Thapa and daughter Ruru Thapa with a value of Rs. 4.3 million. Similarly, he owns land in Kathmandu and home town Lamjung. CoAS Thapa owns 8 aana 3 paisa 2 dam land in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-26 and 4 ropani, 11 aana and 4 paisa land in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-5 in the joint registration of Thapa and his wife. Similarly, his wife Deepa had 2 ana 2 paisa land in KMC-26.
    The CoAS has also 12 ropani 2 paisa and two dam land in his name in Lamjung and additional one ropani, one paisa and three dam land in the name of his daughter Ruru Thapa in Beshisahar Municipality-4 in Lamjung.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases
    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases
    Balance of payment negative, foreign currency reserve critical
    Balance of payment negative, foreign currency reserve critical
    CoAs Thapa first army officer in Nepal to make property details public
    CoAs Thapa first army officer in Nepal to make property details public
    Korea to help rebuild Sankhu
    Korea to help rebuild Sankhu
    Nepal Life Insurance Branch Managers’ Conference
    Nepal Life Insurance Branch Managers’ Conference
    Himalayan Bank receives TFP Award 2019
    Himalayan Bank receives TFP Award 2019
    Nabil Bank and ECAN sign MOU for banking services
    Nabil Bank and ECAN sign MOU for banking services
    Will China help preserve Nepal’s threatened sovereignty?
    Will China help preserve Nepal’s threatened sovereignty?
    What could be the RAW message?
    What could be the RAW message?
    Pre-Requisites
    Pre-Requisites

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology