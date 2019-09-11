CoAs Thapa first army officer in Nepal to make property details public

By Our Reporter

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Purna Chandra Thapa has made his property details public.

It was the first time that the Chief of the Nepal Army had made his property public in history of Nepali Army.

CoAS Thapa made an announcement of his property details by organising a special function at the army headquarters on the occasion of the completion of his first year in the office on Tuesday.

According to the property statement made public by him at the official website of Nepali Army Headquarters, he possessed 55 tolas of gold and 590 tolas of silver and diamond rings and necklace worth Rs. 1 million.

CoAS Thapa has cash balance of Rs. 2.44 million in Nepal Investment Bank, Global IME Bank and Mega Bank. These balance consisted of both foreign and Nepali currency.

He also mentioned that he had his share investment in the name of his wife Deepa Thapa and daughter Ruru Thapa with a value of Rs. 4.3 million. Similarly, he owns land in Kathmandu and home town Lamjung. CoAS Thapa owns 8 aana 3 paisa 2 dam land in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-26 and 4 ropani, 11 aana and 4 paisa land in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-5 in the joint registration of Thapa and his wife. Similarly, his wife Deepa had 2 ana 2 paisa land in KMC-26.

The CoAS has also 12 ropani 2 paisa and two dam land in his name in Lamjung and additional one ropani, one paisa and three dam land in the name of his daughter Ruru Thapa in Beshisahar Municipality-4 in Lamjung.