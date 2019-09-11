Conclusion of Minister Wang’s visit: Result of weak preparation

Kathmandu, 11 September: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi returned home on Tuesday afternoon after concluding his three-day visit to Kathmandu.

Viewing the agreements for cooperation between the two countries, diplomatic experts have said that this is the result of weak homework conducted by the Nepali side.

In the agreements signed after the Foreign Minister level meeting between Nepal and China, no any remarkable project has been included except from the three projects.

Former foreign secretary Dr Mandan Kumar Bhattarai remarked that this is the result of doing homework at the last hours, reports Kantipur daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service